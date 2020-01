A Cazenovia man is facing multiple charges in Juneau County. 21 year old Ethan Erickson faces 3 counts of Identity Theft and 2 counts of Manufacture/Deliver THC. Erickson had allegedly used his ex-girlfriends card to purchase various items during 2019. The items ranged in price range from $3 to $105. Erickson was also caught making a drug drop in 2019 in Elroy.