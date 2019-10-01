One man is dead after he was shot by a deputy in the Town of Strongs Prairie.

An Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a report of a man walking in the street around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

When the deputy arrived, he allegedly saw the man armed with a gun. The deputy fired his weapon at the man, who died on scene.

Officials said the deputy, who was not injured, was wearing a body camera during the incident.

According to the press release, the deputy was placed on administrative assignment per the department’s policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating this incident.