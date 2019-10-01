A man convicted on sexually motivated crimes in 2015 is being released in Monroe County. 45 year old Kevin Kroener was convicted of Child Enticement, Sexual Assault of a Student by School Staff, and Sex with a Child Age 16 or Older. These crimes took place in Juneau County back in 2015. Kroner will be released on December 1st. He will be under active supervision by the Wisconsin DOC. Kroener will be living on Grant Avenue in the Township of Tomah.