On April 8, 2021 at 10:30 pm Juneau County Deputies responded to a residence on Dyer St. in Lyndon Township for a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival deputies encountered Phillip T. Cholka, 53 years old of rural Wisconsin Dells, seated in the driver’s seat of a van located at the residence. Cholka advised deputies that he had explosives in the vehicle and he would ignite them. A lighter was observed in Cholka’s hand. Nearby residences were evacuated, negotiations with Cholka were conducted, and assistance was requested from Dane County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit and Dells/Delton Ambulance.

At 1:52 am Cholka voluntarily surrendered to deputies and was arrested. Cholka is currently in the Juneau County Jail awaiting formal charges from the Juneau County District Attorney.

The incident remains under investigation, no injuries were reported, and there is no threat to the public.