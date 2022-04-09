Man Being Charged with Homicide for Union Center Fire
On Saturday March 19th, the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of a house fire in the Village of Union Center. The fire resulted in the death of LeRoy C. Siefkes, Age 64, of Union Center.
As a result of the on-going investigation, Travis J. Yirka, age 45, of Union Center, was subsequently charged with the following:
- First Degree Reckless Homicide
- Arson of a Building
Mr. Yirka is presently being held in the Juneau County Jail on a $500,000 cash bon.
If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Jay Greeno at 608-847-5649.
Please remember , all individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
