On February 14, 2021 at 11:37 a.m. Wisconsin Dells police officers were sent to check the welfare of two people staying in a room at 1015 River Rd. On arrival the officer made contact at the room and were met by a man who said he was okay. When they asked about the female they were told she was deceased.

The male was detained and they are currently conducting and in depth death investigation. At this time they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. They are continuing to investigate information as it comes in.

Wisconsin Dells police are working with the Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation.

They are no releasing any names at this time as it is an active investigation. They will release more information as it becomes available.