Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the arrest of Aaron Roger Miller, age 35, of rural Hillsboro, WI. Late Wednesday morning, July 10, 2024, at approximately 11:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report that Miller was refusing to leave a business in the city of Hillsboro, when asked by an employee to do so.

A deputy sheriff responded and upon further investigation, Miller was determined to be in violation of the rules of active community supervision through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Miller was arrested and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for Parole Violation. He was released the following day and ordered to report to his supervising agent.

In June 2021, Aaron Roger Miller was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in Washburn County and sentenced to ten years in prison. After serving a term of initial confinement, Miller was released in May 2024 on extended supervision.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.