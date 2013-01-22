At Approximately 3:00am this morning at a residence on Hatbox Avenue in the Adrian Township, the Monroe County 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call about a male subject that was inside of the caller’s garage yelling. The caller found his garage to be barricaded closed and could hear the intruder making suicidal-like comments. The intruder later fled and drove away in an older model dark colored Jeep. Law Enforcement found that the intruder tried to make explosive type devices in the garage and nailed the caller’s garage service door shut.

Be cautious if you see an unfamiliar person or vehicle near your residence, especially around that area. Dial 911 if there is an emergency, or contact us by dialing our non-emergency number(608-269-8712) if there’s suspicious activity you’d like the Sheriff’s Office to investigate. If you know who this subject may be, please contact us for everyone’s safety. You can also leave anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers(https://www.monroecountycrimestoppers.com/).