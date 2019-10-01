A man is accused of firing a crossbow at police in Wisconsin Dells early this (Wednesday) morning. Officers say the suspect barricaded himself and a woman inside a bedroom and he threatened to shoot her. Emergency response teams from Sauk and Columbia counties were called in to assist. A negotiator talked with the man for several hours before officers entered the home to rescue the woman. Investigators say that’s when the man fired a crossbow at a tactical team member. Authorities say they used less-than-lethal options to take the suspect into custody. No injuries were reported during the incident.