On February 20, 2021 at 10:04 pm the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on 9th St., Armenia Township in reference to a subject who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival of law enforcement, a male subject was found deceased inside the residence.

The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau County Medical Examiner. There is no danger to the public. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Necedah Police Department, Armenia First Responders, and Nekoosa Ambulance.