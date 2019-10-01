People in western Wisconsin are being told they should try to complete any errands or activities on their schedule Friday morning, getting that work finished before a major winter storm arrives. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch to be in effect from Friday afternoon until Saturday morning. Southern Wisconsin could be right in line for some of the heaviest snow totals. When it’s all over, meteorologists are saying up to a foot of snow could be on the ground in some areas. The region between La Crosse and Eau Claire is expected to see the deepest accumulations. Travel conditions should improve by Saturday afternoon. The storm could actually mean rainfall in southeastern Wisconsin.