Lynxx Networks Installs Public Wi-Fi Locations
Lynxx Networks Installs Public Wi-Fi Locations
In response to the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Lynxx Networks has established two public wi-fi areas where the public can access internet wi-fi service at no charge. Two internet wi-fi service locations:
? Lynxx Networks Camp Douglas corporate office located at 127 U.S. Hwy 12. Public Wi-Fi can be connected to from the upper or lower parking lots
? Lynxx Networks New Lisbon office located at 201 Leer Street. Public Wi-Fi can be connected to from the parking lot directly in front of the Lynxx office
? On your internet device, connect to ‘Lynxx Public WiFi’. No password needed because it is open to the public.
The wi-fi hot spots are intended for essential communications, students to download schoolwork and residents without internet service to stay informed on the evolving COVID pandemic.
Any questions or concerns, please contact Lynxx Networks at 427.6515 or email at info@getlynxx.com
In response to the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Lynxx Networks has established two public wi-fi areas where the public can access internet wi-fi service at no charge. Two internet wi-fi service locations:
? Lynxx Networks Camp Douglas corporate office located at 127 U.S. Hwy 12. Public Wi-Fi can be connected to from the upper or lower parking lots
? Lynxx Networks New Lisbon office located at 201 Leer Street. Public Wi-Fi can be connected to from the parking lot directly in front of the Lynxx office
? On your internet device, connect to ‘Lynxx Public WiFi’. No password needed because it is open to the public.
The wi-fi hot spots are intended for essential communications, students to download schoolwork and residents without internet service to stay informed on the evolving COVID pandemic.
Any questions or concerns, please contact Lynxx Networks at 427.6515 or email at info@getlynxx.com
Comments are closed.