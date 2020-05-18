On May 15, 2020 at approximately 7:45 pm Juneau County Communication Center was advised of a male subject found unresponsive at a private residence in Lyndon Township. Juneau County Sheriff’s Office as well as Dells-Delton Ambulance personnel responded to the scene. Despite life saving measures a 45 year old male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Dells-Delton Ambulance, Kilbourn Fire Department, and Juneau County Medical Examiner.

The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Sheriff Brent