In June at the FFA State Convention Ethan Lulich and Rylee Guajardo were honored by winning their proficiency categories on a state level, they then submitted their applications to the national level. We received results today, Ethan Lulich received a Gold ranking for Agricultural Services Proficiency and Rylee Guajardo received a Silver ranking for her Swine Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency.

CONGRATULATIONS to both members for their hard work and outstanding accomplishment!

A proficiency is an award given to students to recognize their work with their supervised agricultural experiences (SAE’s).