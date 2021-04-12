Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics welcomes pediatric Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist Luke Peterson, MD, back to Hillsboro.

“It feels great to be back in my hometown providing ear, nose and throat care,” Dr. Peterson said. “The new facility is wonderfully designed and well equipped to provide ENT care and I’m eager to get started.”

Dr. Peterson, a native of Hillsboro and former Hillsboro Tiger, is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He specializes in ear, nose and throat conditions and will be performing head and neck surgeries, such as tonsillectomies and ear tubes, at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

Dr. Peterson is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and is a member of the American and Wisconsin Academies of Otolaryngology. He previously provided care at Gundersen St. Joseph’s and returns to the new facility with a wider range of ENT services.

“We’re proud to have Dr. Peterson back in Hillsboro,” said Gundersen St. Joseph’s Administrator Kristie McCoic. “It feels great knowing he’ll be providing care to kids in the town he grew up in and I hope him being here inspires our local students to look at medicine as a career.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Peterson, call (608) 489-8000 or message your provider through MyChart and ask for a referral to Dr. Peterson.