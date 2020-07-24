A publisher will end all of its operations at its Baraboo location, laying off hundreds of people, by Oct. 26, according to a letter the company sent to the Department of Workforce Development.

LSC Communications US, LLC sent a letter dated June 24 to the state informing that all of its employees, 393 people, would be permanently laid off by the end of October.

Employees, many of who are were laid off on a temporary basis in April, will be let go in two groups. The first separate “during a 14-day period beginning on August 24, 2020,” the letter said.

The second group will also leave over the course of two weeks. That period begins Oct. 12.

The letter said the shut down was due to “continued deterioration in market conditions.”