Local Seniors to Soar Necedah skies in restored open-cockpit biplane
8 seniors from Necedah WI will experience the magic of a Dream Flight 1.000 feet in the air in a restored, open-cockpit Stearman biplane, the same aircraft used to train aviators during World War II.
Necedah is among 100+ U.S. cities in which Dream Flights plans to land during the 10-month tour that started April 2.
5,000+ seniors and veterans have been honored with free Dream Flights since 2011. Of those nearly 1,000 were honored during in 2021 Operation September Freedom, a historic 61 day tour that landed in 49 states and 333 cities to honor as many WWII heroes as possible with free Dream Flights.
WHEN: August 6 2022 @ 0900 Hrs
WHERE: Necedah Airport, W6827 20TH STREET W, NECEDAH, WI 54646
WHO: The following seniors and veterans are scheduled for Dream Flights:
Kelly Jump-91
Harold “Bill” Radl-90
Verlen McDonal-80
Ralph Rupslauk-73
Duane Weed-84
Ron Akerberg-76
Ken Hornburg-86
Donald “Don” Riggs-83
