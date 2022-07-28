8 seniors from Necedah WI will experience the magic of a Dream Flight 1.000 feet in the air in a restored, open-cockpit Stearman biplane, the same aircraft used to train aviators during World War II.

Necedah is among 100+ U.S. cities in which Dream Flights plans to land during the 10-month tour that started April 2.

5,000+ seniors and veterans have been honored with free Dream Flights since 2011. Of those nearly 1,000 were honored during in 2021 Operation September Freedom, a historic 61 day tour that landed in 49 states and 333 cities to honor as many WWII heroes as possible with free Dream Flights.

WHEN: August 6 2022 @ 0900 Hrs

WHERE: Necedah Airport, W6827 20TH STREET W, NECEDAH, WI 54646

WHO: The following seniors and veterans are scheduled for Dream Flights:

Kelly Jump-91

Harold “Bill” Radl-90

Verlen McDonal-80

Ralph Rupslauk-73

Duane Weed-84

Ron Akerberg-76

Ken Hornburg-86

Donald “Don” Riggs-83