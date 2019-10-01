Four Juneau County residents are facing burglary charges after burglarizing a Town of Lemonweir home and stealing a safe containing around $80,000 in cash. 24 year old Corey Luke, 23 year old Hailey Erickson, 26 year old Tanner Hill all of Mauston and 28 year old Devin Randall of New Lisbon all face charges of Felony Burglary of a Building or Dwelling after allegedly stealing a safe from the Town of Lemonweir home. The 4 initially did not admit to entering the home on December 12th. A girlfriend of Luke’s stated he had dropped money off at her house containing over $19,000 in cash and 10 $2 bills. The victim stated his stolen safe had contained old coins and multiple $2 bills. Witnesses also overheard the four talk about the burglary. The 4 will have plea hearing in late April and early May.