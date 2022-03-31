The Guardians of Lake Decorah (GOLD) have been selected to receive the Wisconsin Rural Partners, Inc. 2022 Top Rural Development Initiative award. The award will be presented at the Wisconsin Rural Partners (WRP) 2022 Rural Summit in Marshfield on April 27.

Lake Decorah is located in the Lemonweir River watershed, created by a dam in downtown Mauston. A combination of eutrophication, historic agricultural practices, flooding, and invasive species have resulted in worsening water quality, navigability, and aesthetic issues. GOLD was formed five years ago as a grass-roots group of citizen volunteers to perform water quality testing and undertake fundraising activities.

Efforts of GOLD have included formal incorporation as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, successful application for a DNR grant to create a Lake Management Plan, and development of a producer-led watershed group focused on sustainable agriculture and best management practices. Partners and collaborators in the Initiative include the City of Mauston, Juneau County, DNR, rural landowners, and area citizens and businesses.

Implementation of Lake Decorah improvements continues. Ongoing GOLD efforts are resulting in many positive impacts for natural resources protection, economic development, tourism, agricultural best practices, and community placemaking.

“Wisconsin Rural Partners applauds the Guardians of Lake Decorah Initiative as an outstanding example of the many local efforts across the state that improve the lives of citizens in rural Wisconsin,” said Sandy Decker, WRP president. “This is an excellent collaborative model for small rural Wisconsin communities.”

Wisconsin Rural Partners is the state’s federally-designated rural development council. Committed to improving the quality of life in rural Wisconsin, WRP is a non-partisan forum for identifying, discussing, and addressing rural issues. Through collaborations with a wide array of partners, including local, county, state, tribal, and federal governments, as well as for-profit businesses, non-profit organizations, and rural citizens, WRP fosters and promotes locally-based solutions to rural needs and issues.

This is the twenty-second year that WRP has recognized Wisconsin’s Top Rural Development Initiatives. “The program is designed to identify, highlight, and share innovative models, practices and programs that have a positive impact on rural Wisconsin communities,” said Errin Welty, WRP past-president. “WRP created the program to provide a mechanism for rural communities to learn from each other and we are pleased to report that many of the award winners are still actively operating in their communities.”

Additional information about Wisconsin Rural Partners and the Top Rural Development Initiatives can be found at www.wiruralpartners.org.