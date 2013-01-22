Local Primary Election Results from Tuesday
Tomah Mayoral Primary
Mike Murray and Nellie Pater will advance to the general election on April 7th.
Mike Murray (I) 600
Nellie Pater 220
Brett Larkin 198
Remy Gomez 72
The Tomah School Board race advanced 6 candidates to the general election. Advancing will be Mike Gnewikow, Susan Bloom, Rick Murray, and Mitch Koel. Richard Taylor and Wayne Kling were eliminated.
Wisconsin Justice of Supreme Court
Daniel Kelly and Julia Karofsky will advance to the general election.
Wisconsin 7th District Representative Congress Race
Democratic
Tricia Zunker defeated Lawrence Dale
Republican
Tom Tiffany defeated Jason Church
