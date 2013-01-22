Local musician and local band “One Way North” member Aaron Scott advanced on The Voice by getting two chairs to turn during the Voice’s blind audition. Tomah, Wisconsin’s Aaron Scott got John Legend and Blake Shelton to turn their chairs around. Legend turned his chair around nearly immediately into Scott’s singing of his rendition of Hemorrhage (In My Hands) by Fuel. Shelton later turned his chair around as well. In a toss-up between Shelton and Legend, Scott ultimately chose Blake Shelton in his quest to win the hit singing competition.