Local Election Results (in Contested Races) from Spring Election 2022
(Results at this time are still unofficial)
Juneau County Board Election Results
District 1
John McGinley 46 Colleen Dahl 35
District 3
Kim Strompolis 73 Ken Van Doren 36
District 4
Herb Dannenberg 129 William Riley 73
District 5
Richard Kliner 98 Richard Sheahan 74
District 6
Betty Manson 62 Wes Shore 20 Amy Stuetggen 4
District 8
Judith Kennedy 87 Michael Froh 86
District 9
Mike Keichinger 93 Earl Ells 90
District 12
John Ard 167 Scott Wilhorn 134
Mauston School Board (Top 3 Vote Getters win Seat on School Board)
Tom Morris 634
RJ Rogers 573
Betty Bader Kyrka 561
Richard Noe 474
Royall School Board (Top 2 Win Seats on School Board)
Ryan Preuss 316
Sara Palamaruk 296
Kristine Howe 137
Jim Roets 67
Royall School Referendum
Yes 275 No 173
Winning Seats on the Hillsboro School Board were
James Slama & Mary Jo Osanger
Necedah Referendum
Question #1 (Exceed Revenue Referendum)
Yes 485 No 428
Question #2 No 461 Yes 452
New Lisbon School Board (Top 3 win Seats on School Board)
Eileen Bunker 404
Thomas Lowe 397
Kevin Weinschrott 369
Mark Toelle 323
Bryanna Moravec-Miller 183
Heather Fleitner 136
New Lisbon School Board Referendum
Yes 451 No 256
Tomah School Board
Catey Rice & James Newlun Win Seats on Tomah School Board
Tomah Mayoral Race
Mike Murray 60% Remy Gomez 40%
Reedsburg Mayoral Race
David Estes 899 Nathan Johnson 421
