The Juneau County Coalition against Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Elder Abuse was able to raise some money by putting area citizens behind bars. The Juneau County Courthouse was the scene for the Coalitions Jail & Bail event. The event brought in area community members who were put behind a mock jail cell create by “The Doodler” Jason Gerke. The “Inmates” then had to raise bail money that was donated to the County for domestic violence services, education, and other resources. The event raised over $12,000.