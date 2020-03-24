(If you would like to be added to this list please email mike@wrjc.com or kent@wrjc.com)

Restaurants

Body Shop Bar & Grill – Open for carry-out, call or stop in to order. Temporary new hours 11 am – 8 pm

608-562-5777

Buckhorn Grill and Bar – Open for carry-out. Order online via their website or call 608-565-2757

Jossabean Sweets – closed as of 3/23/20 until further notice 608-562-CAKE (2253)

Oops Saloon – Open for carry outs and delivery Call or text 608-427-3221

Opera House – Open for carry outs – pick up food in dining room. 11 am – 8 pm. Delivery available 4 pm-8 pm 608-562-3704

Pine Cove – Open for curbside and takeout. 608-562-3651

Pizza Hut – Open for carry out 10-10, and delivery 11-10

Shipwreck Bay – Open for carry out. Temporary hours: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 4:30-7. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11:30-1:30 & 4:30-8:00. Sunday 11:30-1:30 and 4:30-7:00 608-847-2401

Subway – Mauston Subway is open for takeout 9am-9pm

Silver Star Health – Closed

Tuesday’s Bar & Grill – Open for carryout, Daily 11am-8pm 608-562-3251

Woodbine Inn – Now open! Carry out only. Temporary hours Tuesday – Sunday 4-8

608-565-2122

Auto Stores/Car Dealerships

Abra Auto Body –Open Regular Hours (608)-562-6500

Rudig Jensen Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM – Open as usual 608-562-3100

Null’s Quik Lube – Open Monday-Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm and Closed Saturday & Sunday.

The All Paw’s Pet Wash located at the same address is always open 24 hours seven days a week.

Banks

American Bank (Necedah) – Drive up and online banking as usual LOBBY is closed (608)-565-2296

Bank of Mauston (All-Branches) – Drive up and online banking as usual LOBBY is by appointment only (608)-562-6200

Oakdale Credit Union – All locations – Drive up and online banking are open as usual. Lobby is open by appointment only. 608-372-3939

Royal Bank – Drive up and online banking are open as usual. Lobby is available by appointment.

608-562-5131

Insurance

American Family Insurance (Jared Roeker Agency) – Regular hours M-F 9am-5pm (608)-562-3954

Stores

The Avant-Garde Oil Enthusiast & Health Motivator -Open Thursday 5-7pm, Friday 5-7pm, Saturday 9am-4pm. Abiding by 10 people max occupancy. Taking orders, and curb side delivery available.

608-853-3214

Buckhorn Store – Open as usual. Prepackaged lunch grab and go still available as well as orders available. 608-565-2425

Fun Company Gameroom Store– Closed until further notice. Traeger pellets are available at Hardware Hank starting 608-562-5558

Hardware Hank– Open Monday – Friday 7-6, Saturday 7-4. and Sunday 8-2. Now offering curbside pickup 608-562-3301?

Kwik Trip – Open with no soda fountain, coffee station, or self-serve items.

Little Cottage – Closed

Wisconsin River Meats – Open as usual + now offering lunch carry out meals – call in to order 608-847-7413

Cell Plus – Open as usual but also offering curb side pickup www.cell-plus.net

R&R Shooters – Open as usual

Lodging

Castle Rock Hideaway – cabins available. Isolated, sanitized cabins at N6187 County Road G, next to Castle Rock Landing.

608-847-4475 or 608-333-8286

Local Facilities

City of New Lisbon – City Hall offices are closed to the public, but staff is still available Monday – Friday 8am-4:30 pm. You can sign up for on-line bill pay at www.cityofnewlisbon.com or mail payments to City of New Lisbon PO Box 2118, or drop payments in the drop box located on the corner of the building. You can email nlclerk@mwt.net and nlutil2@mwt.net or call 608-562-5213

NL Community Center – Closed all events are canceled through the end of April.

Contact Julie Forsythe 608-548-9848 or Marty Gillan 608-354-1482

New Lisbon Library – Closed. Will open no sooner than April 6th. Digital? access to audio books and books via the OverDrive app as well as Libby app are available – see www.wplc.overdrive.com . Overdue fees are waved during this time. Do not return books to the library during the shut down.

?608-562-3213

New Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce – Lobby is closed, but office is open remotely. Email NLChambr@mwt.net or call 608-562-3555

Lynxx Networks – New Lisbon and Camp Douglas offices are closed to walk in trafic, but staffed Monday – Friday 8 am – 4:30 pm. Technicians available to troubleshoot remotely. If the issue cannot be resolved using remote capabilities, a premise visit may be scheduled. Click here for bill payment option or contact Lynxx at info@getlynxx.com, 608.427.6515, or toll free 1.888.317.6565

New Lisbon Family Medical Center – Open as usual; Monday-Friday 8 am – 5 pm. Please come to appointments without any guests (Adults, come alone if possible. Limit to one parent/guardian to bring in children for their appointments) If you have Covid/Corona symptoms, please call and let them know before going) 608-562-3111

Oakdale Electric Cooperative – Lobby is closed to visitors without an appointment. Office is staffed normal hours 7:30-4:00. They will still be responding to power outages in a timely manner. Payments can be made 24/7 at 1-866-392-4307, dropped off at the office in the outside drop box, online at www.oakdalerec.com and using your SmartHub account, or through auto pay. Contact them by emailing info@oakdalerec.com or call 608-372-4131

Post Office – Open as usual; Monday-Friday 9;00 am-12:45 pm and 2:30 pm – 4:15 pm, Saturday 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Hatch Public Library (Mauston)- While the Library is closed, patrons are encouraged to use our online resources and e-books, available on this website. https://www.hatchpubliclibrary.org/

Juneau County Buildings -ATTENTION: All County Buildings will be closed to the public effective 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Juneau County Justice Center will remain open at this time.

Hospitals & Dental Offices

Gundersen St. Josephs Hospital & Clinics Hillsboro & Gudersen Moundview Adams – Gundersen suspends all hospital and clinic visitors .

Anyone dropping off and picking up patients should wait outside unless they need support in communicating.

There will still be exceptions for end-of-life, interpreter/communication needs, surgery, Labor and Delivery, emergency room and pediatric patients.

Visitor restrictions are temporary and may change as Gundersen monitors the COVID-19 situation locally, regionally and nationally.

Karas Dental – Necedah and Elroy open for emergencies until further notice.

Pharmacies

Raabe’s Pharmacy – Open as usual; Monday-Friday 8 am – 6 pm, Saturday 8 am – 2 pm, Sunday closed.

608-562-3302

Child Care

Payson’s Pals Lets Learn Together Childcare – openings available for all ages. closes by 5pm. State certified paysonspals@gmail.com 608-477-2998 Payson’s Creations – still taking orders for shirts and decals paysonscreations@gmail.com 608-477-2998

Chiropractic

Whole Life Chiropractic– Hours as of 3/31 M 3pm-6pm T 8:30am-11:30am W 3pm-6pm TH 8:30-11:30am

Closed due 3/24-3/26 for in office training 608-548-7601