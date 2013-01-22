On August 26th at approximately 9:49pm the New Lisbon Police Department, Juneau County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the 400 block of West State Street in New Lisbon for a possible stabbing. Responding officers identified a 32 year old male victim who was transported to Hess Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect of the stabbing identified as 41 year old Jason “Jazzy” Price fled the scene. The knife was not recovered from the incident. The New Lisbon Department and Juneau County are asking for help in locating this person. Anyone with information on this individual are encouraged to contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department at 608-562-3333 or leave a tip of the New Lisbon Police Department Facebook page. Price is 5’10 165 pounds and identifies as a female. Citizens should not try to apprehend this individual.