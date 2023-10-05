Local Assemblymen Kurtz Honored by WCA
Representative Tony Kurtz Named
2023 WCA Friend of County Government
Co–Named with Senator Mary Felzkowski for Work on Shared Revenue Bill
The Wisconsin Counties Association has named Representative Tony Kurtz (R–
Wonewoc) as their “2023 WCA Friend of County Government.” He was co–named
with Senator Mary Felzkowski (R–Irma) for his work on the shared revenue bill.
The award is the highest honor given by the Association to an individual or
individuals who have performed outstanding service to county government in their
official capacity.
Representative Kurtz was honored recently at the 2023 WCA Annual Conference in
Sauk County for his leadership on Assembly Bill 245, the shared revenue bill.
Signed into law June 20, 2023 as Wisconsin Act 12, the legislation was crafted and
led through the legislative process by both Kurtz and Senator Mary Felzkowski.
“Representative Kurtz, alongside Senator Felzkowski, spearheaded what could be
described as the most important piece of legislation in generations here in
Wisconsin,” said WCA President & CEO Mark D. O’Connell. “Because of their efforts
working alongside local governments, as well as our team, this new law will provide
much needed funding to counties and other local units of government.”
O’Connell continued, “This was a bipartisan effort of the Legislature and the
Governor, where both sides of the aisle worked together to find common ground.
Plain and simple, without the leadership of Representative Kurtz and Senator
Felzkowski, we would not have Act 12. We would not have a sustainable funding
source tied directly to the economic success of our state and our communities. Their
leadership will have a profound impact on Wisconsin for generations to come.”
He concluded, “We are grateful for Representative Kurtz’ work, vision and
commitment to getting this legislation across the finish line,” said O’Connell. “We
are incredibly proud to present them both with this award and name them our
‘2023 WCA Friend of County Government.’”
