Tuesday Night 7 pm meetings of OA held at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy will be cancelled for the remainder of March. Online meetings are always available at OA.com.

The Don Vitcenda & Shirley concert scheduled to take place at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Monday, March 30 at 2 pm, has been cancelled. New releases will be sent out as dates are rescheduled for this event.

I&E Club Meeting for March 26 has been CANCELLED to support social distancing during this critical phase of Coronavirus.

Peter Bushman and his discussion on SCORE has been rescheduled for May. We will keep you posted to confirm the next I&E Club Meeting.

Meanwhile, this quiet time of social isolation can be just the ticket to formulating or improving your invention/ business idea!

HATCH PUBLIC LIBRARY ANNOUNCES CLOSURE

The Hatch Public Library values the health and safety of the community above all.

Therefore, in response to public health concerns surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Hatch Public Library will be CLOSING, starting Wednesday, March 18, at 5 PM. This closure includes all activities, scheduled meetings, programs, and deliveries. While the Library is closed, patrons are encouraged to use our online resources and e-books, available on our website, www.hatchpubliclibrary.org.

Patrons can rest assured they will not incur overdue charges as all materials checked out before March 18, will not be due until at least April 6.

Library leadership will be constantly monitoring developments and will be notifying the public as soon as the situation changes and the Library is safe to re open.

New Lisbon & Wonewoc Libraries will also being closing on or before March 19th until a time to be determined!

Congressman Ron Kind is canceling all of his public meetings and town hall gatherings for the immediate future. The Wisconsin Democrat says the meetings will be held online or by teleconference. Kind is also closing his Washington, D-C office to visitors. He says he will leave his Eau Claire office open, for now.

Briggsville American Legion is announcing the cancellation of their Soup Supper that was to be held this Saturday March 21st.

The Outdoors Forever Annual Banquet scheduled for the Lodge this Saturday (March 21st) is being postponed to a later date. Please call Dave Puhl with any questions at 608-547-4190.

All meals served at the Juneau County meal site are being cancelled. MEALS ARE STILL BEING DELIVERED TO RESIDENTS IN THEIR HOMES. If there are any questions please contact the Juneau County Meal site or ADRC.

Due to school closing and the immediate health concern, the youth spring volleyball clinics scheduled for Saturdays March 21, April 4, and April 18 will be canceled. For those who have pre-registered refunds will be made.

Contact Sheila Green with questions at 356-8918.

Mauston School District Special School Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday March 17th has been postponed.

As a safeguard to our guests and volunteers, the Tomah Community Table will be cancelled for the remaining Mondays in March (March 23 and 30) due to the concerns over COVID-19, or Coronavirus.

We will reassess the situation before the April 6 meal and make a decision at that time about the upcoming dinners.

Mauston Sharing Supper Scheduled for March 26th has been cancelled for this month.

We are saddened to announce the we are POSTPONING

our production of PETER PAN this upcoming weekend.

We do not have a new date scheduled as of yet but will

certainly let you know when it is decided. The show will go on …… but