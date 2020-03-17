List of Area COVID-19 Related Cancellations or Postponements
Tuesday Night 7 pm meetings of OA held at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy will be cancelled for the remainder of March. Online meetings are always available at OA.com.
Congressman Ron Kind is canceling all of his public meetings and town hall gatherings for the immediate future. The Wisconsin Democrat says the meetings will be held online or by teleconference. Kind is also closing his Washington, D-C office to visitors. He says he will leave his Eau Claire office open, for now.
Briggsville American Legion is announcing the cancellation of their Soup Supper that was to be held this Saturday March 21st.
The Outdoors Forever Annual Banquet scheduled for the Lodge this Saturday (March 21st) is being postponed to a later date. Please call Dave Puhl with any questions at 608-547-4190.
All meals served at the Juneau County meal site are being cancelled. MEALS ARE STILL BEING DELIVERED TO RESIDENTS IN THEIR HOMES. If there are any questions please contact the Juneau County Meal site or ADRC.
Due to school closing and the immediate health concern, the youth spring volleyball clinics scheduled for Saturdays March 21, April 4, and April 18 will be canceled. For those who have pre-registered refunds will be made.
Contact Sheila Green with questions at 356-8918.
Mauston School District Special School Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday March 17th has been postponed.
As a safeguard to our guests and volunteers, the Tomah Community Table will be cancelled for the remaining Mondays in March (March 23 and 30) due to the concerns over COVID-19, or Coronavirus.
We will reassess the situation before the April 6 meal and make a decision at that time about the upcoming dinners.
Mauston Sharing Supper Scheduled for March 26th has been cancelled for this month.
Comments are closed.