A Level 3 convicted Sex Offender has been released in Monroe County and will temporarily be living in the Village of Oakdale. 52 year old Michael Ziegler will be temporarily living at 109 West Badger Drive in the Village of Oakdale. Ziegler will be monitored by the Wisconsin DOC which includes a lifetime of GPS monitoring and a lifetime on the Sex Offender Registration. Ziegler was convicted of the following 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (1996), 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (1996), and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior (2000).