State Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and State Representative Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) released the following statement after the State Building Commission unanimously approved additional funding for repairs to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail, the 400 State Trail, and the Hillsboro State Trail:

“I am thrilled that the State Building Commission approved additional funding for much needed repairs to these popular trails,” Kurtz said. “Large sections of the trails have been closed since flooding in 2018 and I am thankful that repairs will finally be able to begin.”

“I consistently hear from constituents about the urgent need for these trail repairs and I am grateful that the Building Commission approved this additional funding,” Marklein said. “The closure of the trails has had a negative impact on the local economy and I am hopeful that by the end of next summer, the trails will be fully operational again.”

At the May 20, 2020 meeting of the State Building Commission, $1,851,100 in General Fund Supported Bonding was unanimously approved for repairs to the heavily damaged Elroy-Sparta Trail, the 400 State Trail and the Hillsboro State Trail. However, the repairs could not move forward because all bids for the project came in over budget.

On September 29, 2020, after learning that all of the bids were rejected, Sen. Marklein and Rep. Kurtz sent a letter to the members of the State Building Commission asking them to approve the project amendment.

At the October 14, 2020 meeting of the State Building Commission, an additional $452,700 in General Fund Supported Bonding was unanimously approved for the trail repairs. Repairs are expected to begin immediately with final completion of the project scheduled for August 2021.