Lake Delton Police Still Investigating Large Fire At Wilderness Resort 4 Years Ago
Lake Delton police are still working with state agents on the investigation of a large fire at the Wilderness Resort four years ago. No injuries were reported, but the damage estimate approached five million dollars. W-M-T-V reports investigators are still hoping somebody saw something early the morning of January 25th, 2018 – and that they will come forward with information. The new employee housing building was under construction and unoccupied at the time.
