On March 23, 2022 at 1:46PM, Lake Delton Police Department was dispatched to the Outlets of the Dells parking lot where a suspect in a truck had brandished a firearm while breaking into a work van in the rear parking lot of the mall. The owner of the work van confronted the suspect, at which time the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim while continuing to remove tools and other items from the work van and load them into the truck. Officers were quickly on scene, located the suspect’s vehicle and immediately attempted to stop it, at which time the suspect fled on Hwy 12 and then entered the westbound Interstate. Officers began pursuing the truck but due to unsafe conditions, terminated the pursuit a short time later.

Prior to the call at Outlets of the Dells, Officers were on scene of multiple vehicle break-ins in the Home Depot and outlet mall parking lots. In at least one of the cases, the suspect vehicle matched the description for the robbery at the Outlets of the Dells.

One of the vehicles that was broken into did have a dog inside and at this time, the dog is unaccounted for. The dog is a tan 16-month old Cavapoo.

The suspect vehicle is a blue Ford F250 truck with a black bag over the driver’s side window and a large placard in the back that says “Fully Insured.” The license plate on the truck (PJ8907) was recently stolen.

The Lake Delton Police Department is continuing to investigate these incidents. Individuals with information are encouraged to call Sauk County dispatch at 608-254-8331.There is no further information at this time.