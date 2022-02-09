A third-party agency will investigate allegations against Lake Delton Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman. W-M-T-V reports he was placed on paid administrative leave after a Tuesday meeting involving the Board of Trustees and the city’s ambulance and fire commissions. A local union representing paramedics called for Hardman’s removal Monday saying his treatment of E-M-S personnel is “demeaning and nothing short of humiliating.” A no-confidence vote was declared against Hardman. He has been accused of “decimating” morale in the two departments.