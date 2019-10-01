A 33 year old Lake Delton man was shot and eventually died on Saturday October 9th. Eric Conley was found in the Wilderness Resort parking lot with injuries consistent with possible gunshot wounds. Conley was transported to an area hospital where he eventually succumbed to the wounds. Authorities identified 24 year old Rhodaine Matthews of Baraboo as a possible suspect. Matthews was taken into custody by Law enforcement and charged with 1st degree Reckless Homicide. There is no further information being released at this time.