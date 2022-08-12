A Kalahari Resort Lifeguard is facing charges after being accused of Sexual Assault of a Child. Rajiiv David Isree, of Lake Delton, faces charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child, child sexual exploitation, child pornography possession, child enticement, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor bail jumping and obstructing an officer. According to the report, Isree told the 15 year old that he was 19 a 19 year old J-1. Isree is actually 30 years old. Isree invited the teen to his house where they engaged in sexual acts recorded by Isree. Isree is scheduled to be in court on October 6th.