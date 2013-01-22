The Lake Delton Elementary School has been designated as an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing National Blue Ribbon School for 2020. Lake Delton Elementary is among the state’s highest performing in closing achievement gaps between a schools students groups and all students by US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Lake Delton Elementary is 1 of 367 schools in the nation and 1 of 8 schools in the state to be recognized in 2020.