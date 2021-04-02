A 34 year old La Crosse man is facing his 6th offense Drunk Driving after being pulled over near Oakdale on St. Patrick’s Day. A Monroe County Deputy pulled over Jeffery Dupree on Highway PP in the village of Oakdale at 11:30pm March 17th. A police report said Dupree’s eyes appeared glassy and his speech was slow and slurred. When asked if Dupree would blow zeroes on a PBT Dupree responded “maybe”. Dupree did not have identification on him and dispatch confirmed his license was revoked and the vehicles registration had expired. Dupree showed several signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. A search of the vehicle found a vaping device containing marijuana residue. Dupree was arrested and released on March 18th on a $1500 cash bond.