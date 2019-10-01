A retired doctor from La Crosse is the fifth Democrat to announce a run for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd District. Mark Neumann hopes to win the seat of retiring Congressman Ron Kind. He lost the 2020 Democratic primary to Kind with 19 percent of the vote. Neuman is a strong proponent of Medicare for all. He will face Senator Brad Pfaff, Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath and Brett Knudsen in this year’s primary. Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden is running again after losing to Kind in 2020. .