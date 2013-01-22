Kyle Thomas, M.D., recently joined the Family Medicine practice at Mayo Clinic Health System in Tomah.

Dr. Thomas earned his medical degree and from Albany Medical College in Albany, New York, and completed his residency in Family Medicine through the Kadlec Family Medicine Residency in Richland, Washington.

“I enjoy caring for patients of all ages, but I have a special interest in maternity care,” says Dr. Thomas. “I offer full-scope prenatal through postpartum care, and can assist with deliveries and caesarian sections. In addition to maternity care, I also have special interest in treating common conditions including headaches, abdominal pain, depression, anxiety and diabetes.”

Dr. Thomas says he also performs in-office dermatological procedures including knee, shoulder and trigger finger injections; biopsies and removals of moles, cysts and skin tags; wart treatments and skin laceration repairs.

To make an appointment with Dr. Thomas, call the Department of Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Tomah at 608-372-595.