Legislators Invite Governor to Sign Bill in Necedah on Veterans Day

Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) sent the following (and attached) letter to the Governor inviting him to sign Senate Bill (SB) 345 in Necedah on Veterans Day.

SB 345 designates State Highway 21 from Sparta to Oshkosh – through Necedah – as a Purple Heart Memorial Highway. The bill was initiated by veteran Jim Starr and the Necedah Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).