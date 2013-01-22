A six-year-old kindergarten student was hit and killed by a vehicle while waiting for a school bus near Plainfield Monday morning. The bus was stopped with its lights flashing when the girl and her four-year-old sister were hit. Witnesses say a pickup hit the two children while it was passing the stopped bus on the right-hand side. The younger girl was taken to a hospital, treated and released. The driver of the pickup hasn’t been identified and there has been no official word about the filing of charges.