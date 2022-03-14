On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 1500 hours, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a juvenile making threats toward the Mauston High School.

After receiving the complaint contact was made with the juvenile at a residence in rural Juneau County. At approximately1534 hours the juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the investigation the juvenile was transported to secure detention.

This is an isolated incident. There are no additional threats or safety concerns regarding this incident at this time.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department and Mauston School District.