ESTEBAN AGUILAR, 42 years of age, from Juneau WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense. Aguilar was pulled over Monday September 13th at 4:27pm near mile marker 55 on I90/94 in Juneau County.

Wisconsin State Patrol received a driving complaint on a blue Ford F150. The vehicle was stopped and signs of impairment were observed. Standard Field Sobriety tests were administered resulting in an arrest for Operating While Impaired 5th offense. Driver was taken to the Juneau County Jail for a legal blood draw and will be held there pending a court appearance.