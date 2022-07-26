Daron J. Hicks 30 of Spring Green could face up to 21 ½ years in prison after allegedly holding a Juneau County woman against her will. Hicks is facing charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Intimidating a Victim by Use of Force, False Imprisonment among other charges. The victim escaped Hicks home on July 11th and went to a neighbor’s house to call authorities. The woman said Hicks became emotionally unstable over the weekend and had held her against her will. He broke her phone, threatened to dig up a gun buried in the back yard, threatened suicide, and held her down with his body weight suffocating her with clothes to keep her from screaming while authorities were knocking at the door. Hicks was found hiding in a closet at his parents’ house and taken to a hospital after he allegedly had taken numerous anti-depressant pills.