Rural townships in Juneau County are cracking down on dumping. Issues have included bags of garbage, large appliances, plastics, furniture, tires, and other trash. Remind people there are fines and legal action will be taken. In some cases the DNR gets involved because of the toxic impact on the land. There are trail cams placed out in areas where most offenses happen to capture license plate numbers and ID dumpers/ litterers. Also garbage is reviewed and whenever identifying mailers are included, the Sheriff will pay that person a visit.