On Saturday, June 1, 2024, at approximately 11:00 pm, the Juneau County

Communications Center received a call from a male who identified himself as Jesse. Jesse stated that he had killed his mother and was leaving the residence. He also provided us with the address, which came back to a residence located in Clearfield Township.

Law Enforcement Officers from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, New Lisbon Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the residence. Ultimately, law enforcement was able to make contact with the residence in the home and determined the call was a hoax.

It was determined this was a “swatting” call. “Swatting” is a criminal harassment tactic of sending law enforcement and other emergency personnel to another person’s address. Typically, this type of call will elicit a major tactical response from first responders. The “swatting” call remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. While responding to this call, a Juneau County Deputy was involved in a one vehicle crash in the City of Mauston. The deputy sustained bumps and bruises, and was treated and released from Mile Bluff Medical Center. The deputy will return to work later this week. The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Mauston Area Ambulance and Mile Bluff Medical Center.