The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a message on Facebook advising of a scam that is circulating on Facebook Messenger. The person wrote they received a message that said, “I sent you a video of your winnings.” After they acknowledged the video they received a message that said, “I want you to know you’re going to pay the FedEx delivery courier agent for your package to be activated and then get deliver to you in the next 6hrs without any delay.”

Please remember the four signs that says it’s a scam: 1. Scammers PRETEND to be from an organization you know. 2. Scammers say there’s a PROBLEM or a PRIZE. 3. Scammers PRESSURE you to act immediately. 4. Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way. For more information on scams please go to www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-avoid-scam

If you feel you have been the subject of a scam please report it to your local law enforcement agency.