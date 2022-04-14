A statement from Juneau County Sheriff Brent H. Oleson,

It is with mixed emotions I announce I will not be seeking another term as Juneau County Sheriff.

I have enjoyed serving the people and visitors of Juneau County. While law enforcement is a rewarding profession, it is also very demanding. I look forward to the next chapter of life, which will include less stress and spending more time with family. I will continue to carry out the duties of the Office of Sheriff to the best of my abilities until my term expires in January of 2023.

I want to thank the public, my family, and members of the Sheriff’s Office for your support and confidence throughout my tenure as sheriff.

Respectfully,

Sheriff Brent H. Oleson