Six people, including three children, were injured in a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 21 in the Town of Byron.

On August 20th 2024 at 4:22pm., a GMC Acadia traveling eastbound on Hwy 21 struck a Jeep Wrangler that was attempting to turn Westbound onto Hwy 21 from County Hwy N. The crash caused serious damage to both vehicle and caused the Jeep to overturn in the eastbound lane of traffic.

The driver of the Jeep , 32- year old Kory Phillips from Mauston, the driver of the GMC, 31- Year old Tammy Stanley of Camp Douglas, and a 31-year old male passenger in the GMC, all sustained serious injuries in the crash. Three children in the GMC suffered minor injuries and two other children in the GMC were not injured.

The eastbound lane on State Highway 21 was closed for about 45 minutes while emergency crews worked the scene.

The initial investigation showed that Phillips failed to yield the right of way when entering the intersection.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Ambulance, Tomah Rescue Techs, Oakdale Fire Department, and Fort McCoy Ambulance.