The Juneau County Health Department reported 25 new COVID19 Cases during their Friday afternoon report bringing the counties active case count to 324. There are currently 5 COVID19 Hospitalizations in the county. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,214 cases with 555 recoveries and 6 deaths. The New Lisbon Correctional facility reported 1 new case on Friday they currently have 18 active cases.