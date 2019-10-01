The Juneau County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID19 during their Monday afternoon report. 60 of the cases were reported over the weekend with 4 of them being reported on Monday. There are currently 304 active cases in the County with 6 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,278 cases with 588 recoveries and 6 COVID19 related deaths. There were 2 new COIVD19 cases reported at the New Lisbon Correctional facility but the amount of active cases has dropped inside the facility to just ten.